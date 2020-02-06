‘Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists’ – Biti

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 01, 2018 MDC Alliance Spokesperson Tendai Biti speaks during a press conference during which he announced that Zimbabwe’s opposition parties are calling for electoral reforms ahead of the July 30 general elections and that there will be street demonstrations in the capital Harare on June 5. Senior Zimbabwean opposition figure Tendai Biti was arrested as he tried to flee to neighbouring Zambia to seek asylum, his lawyer said on August 8, 2018. Biti allegedly faces charges for inciting violence over the disputed result of last week’s elections. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA

The outspoken Movement for Democratic Change (MDC ) Vice President Tendai Biti weighed in on the Kuda Tagwirei Trafigura divorce which saw the fuel mogul selling his stake in Trafigura Zimbabwe to Trafigura.

Biti said Sakunda and Trafigura parted ways because pressure was mounting on Trafigura which is headquartered in Switzerland after evidence of the criminal sources of the fuel is supplied emerged.

Tweeted the advocate:

The report that fuel cartels #Trafigura & #Sakunda are cutting links is false & misleading .Truth is heat is on #Trafigura after irrefutable evidence of the dubious terror & criminal sources of the fuel it has supplied .Zim has been a pawn in infrastructure of terrorist greed

It headlined yesterday that Kuda Tagwirei was selling his 51% stake in Trafigura leaving the fuel company to take fuel supply and distribution at all Redan, Puma and Sakunda service stations.

Source: Twitter