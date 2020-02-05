Byo to host 40th Uhuru event

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE 40th Independence anniversary main celebrations, will this year be held in Bulawayo in line with President Mnangagwa’s desire to decentralise national events.

In the past, the main independence celebrations were held in Harare with provinces hosting provincial commemorations.

Briefing the media after yesterday’s Politburo meeting, Zanu PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the move was in tandem with the Second Republic’s devolution thrust.

“As you might be aware, 2020 marks our 40th year of independence. We have taken a decision that in future, independence celebrations will rotate from province to province. In the past, the celebrations were held in Harare.

“This is in line with the new dispensation’s thrust on devolution.”

Meanwhile, the Politburo has selected Mashonaland Central to host this year’s 19th Annual National People’s Conference.