OPC dismisses fake scholarships ads

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

The Presidential and National Scholarships Department in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has distanced itself from adverts circulating on social media.

Presidential and National Scholarships Executive Director Dr Christopher Mushohwe in a statement yesterday said contrary to the social media advert, the department only placed adverts in the formal print media and on national radio and television stations.

Dr Mushohwe said the OPC was the sole administrator for Presidential Scholarships and any other bilateral scholarships presented to the country by friendly nations.

“The advert circulating on social media that requires applicants to submit their applications online to did not originate from our offices and its content is mischievous as it is a plagiarised document from parts of our previous advertisement done in 2019.”

Dr Mushohwe urged those who had been defrauded by the advertisements to engage the police.