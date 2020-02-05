MDC blasts police “propaganda” linking Sikhala to Judge’s home break-in

Job Sikhala

HARARE – The opposition MDC has castigated the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for attempting to link party vice-chairperson Job Sikhala to an alleged break-in into Justice Garainesu Mawadze’s Harare home.

In a statement, the MDC dismissed a tweet by the ZRP linking Sikhala to the break-in as a “dastardly propaganda ploy”. The statement read:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has just tweeted that they are investigating a case of unlawful entry at the Harare home of Justice Garainesu Mawadze. In the same tweet, the police are implying that MDC vice-chairman Hon. Job Sikhala is involved in the burglary.

“We wish to dismiss with the contempt it deserves the dastardly propaganda ploy to link Hon. Sikhala, who appeared before Justice Mawadze in Masvingo on Monday, to the alleged criminal activities at the judge’s home,” the statement said .

“This is a shameful attempt to taint the MDC national vice-chairperson, who is already facing trumped-up treason charges. No attempt to tarnish his image will break his spirit.

Zimbabweans know that Hon. Sikhala is innocent. Any cheap attempt to break the spirit of the people’s leadership by linking them to trumped-up criminal activities will not wash.

“Zimbabweans are determined to address their challenges. The regime may target the people’s leaders but all such cheap attempts are in vain.

No one can stop an idea whose time has come,” the party said.