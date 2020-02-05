Armed robbers hit money changes in Chitungwiza

A group of daring armed robbers reportedly descended on moneychangers at Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza and robbed them of undisclosed amounts of money.

The incident, which left onlookers and the victims shell-shocked, happened on Wednesday afternoon. A post by The Herald on Twitter reads:

Daring armed robbers reportedly swooped on foreign currency dealers at Makoni Shopping Center in Chitungwiza this afternoon, looting an unspecified amount of money before speeding away in a Toyota Hilux and another passenger car, a Toyota Allion belonging to one of the victims.

More details to follow…