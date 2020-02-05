15-year-old girl electrocuted while washing clothes in bathroom

Mollet Ndebele, Sunday News Reporter

A 15-year-old form three pupil died after she was allegedly electrocuted while washing her clothes in the bathroom on Tuesday, police in Bulawayo have confirmed.

The body of the deceased was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for postmortem.

“We did receive a report of such a nature,” said deputy police spokesperson for Bulawayo province, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

“The deceased identified as Amahle Valencia Ncube of Nkulumane 5 suburb was found lying dead on the floor by the informant who was among a group of congregants who had gathered at the house for a prayer meeting and gone to the toilet.

“The informant said she got in the bathroom and the deceased was lying on the floor. When the informant tried to close the tape, she was also electrocuted and that is when she hurried to switch off the main power supply. The informant carried the body of the deceased outside,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

She said among the congregants was a doctor who pronounced the girl dead.

“The informant told the police that they were in a prayer meeting and there was no electricity. When electricity was restored the informant visited the toilet when she saw the deceased on the floor,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.