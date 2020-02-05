Armed robbers loot Makoni forex dealers

Langton Nyakwenda

ARMED robbers pounced on forex dealers at Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza Wednesday afternoon and looted an unverified amount of cash before driving off in a Toyota Allion belonging to one of the dealers.

The robbery which lasted less than 10 minutes happened in front of Makoni’s Chicken Inn outlet and left onlookers stunned.

According to Chitungwiza North MP, Honourable Godfrey Sithole, who was one of the witnesses, the robbers were driving an unregistered white Toyota Hilux when they stormed the shopping centre.

“They immediately put on face masks before firing gunshots. Their action was swift in a clear indication they had done their homework on how the forex dealers operate at the place.

“They robbed cash and also drove away in a Toyota Allion belonging to one of the forex dealers,” said the Member of Parliament.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was still to be briefed about the case when he was contacted by The Sunday Mail Online.

“I haven’t received any report to that effect, let me check. Please come back to me later,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.