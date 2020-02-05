Sick Majuice misses ‘Cheso’ shows

AILING Alick Macheso dancer Selemani “Majuice” Mpochi has missed the sungura kingpin’s first three shows of the year in Harare as he is bedridden, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

The Ochestra Mberikwazvo boss revealed Majuice’s condition to his fans at a family show at Zebra bar in Mbare over the weekend.

“A lot of fans are asking where is Majuice? He is still in the camp but is not among us due to sickness. We have sent him to doctors and he will be fine soon,” Macheso said.

“He has been vomiting blood but doctors are running around to assist him and God up there is watching, so may we please pray for him.”

Majuice confirmed to this publication that the doctors discovered he had too much stomach acids but was recovering from his Avenues home.

“Doctors say I have acids but I am feeling much better and recovering from home.”

The band, which had been on holiday in December and for the greater part of January, resumed its shows in Harare last Friday when they performed at Selmor Mtukudzi’s album launch before performing in Budiriro on Saturday and during a family show in Mbare on Sunday.

The family show was fairly attended and artistes like Junior Muchapedzamatsito and struggling Simon Mutambi rendered assistance performances.

Mutambi thanked Macheso for his generosity for assisting him financially to record his music.