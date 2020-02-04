Zimbabwe opposition leader blasts SADC, AU over Malawi poll farce

Nelson Chamisa

HARARE – The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa, who claims he was robbed of poll victory by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2018 elections, Tuesday took a dig at SADC and the African Union (AU for blindly endorsing the result of Malawi’s disputed election last year, an outcome that has since been reversed by the country’s Constitutional Court.

In a series of tweets, Chamisa urged both SADC and AU and to learn from the Malawian ConCourt and not be quick to endorse elections whose results are still in dispute.

He also had praise for Malawian judiciary and security services “which have stood firm in defence of the Constitution”.

Chamisa said SADC and AU should draw key lessons from events in Malawi and “not to rush to endorse sham elections where people have legitimate concerns over processes”.