(Looking Back) – Zambian tourists flood in

The Herald, 1 May, 1981

ZAMBIA may have overtaken South Africa as the largest source of tourists to Zimbabwe, according to the monthly migration and tourist statistics for January.

In that month, there were 11 809 tourists from South Africa, Botswana and Swaziland combined, about 400 more than the 11 439 from Zambia. The figures released by the Central Statistical Office, include those staying for less than a night, but exclude the 884 in transit.

While the number of tourists is growing all the time, there were about three times as many as in January than the same month last year. The figures from black Africa show the fastest growth.

In the whole of 1979, the last year of the war, there were just under 60 000 visitors from the Southern Africa group. 1 379 from Zambia and less than 2 400 from the rest of Africa.

Last year, the African figures rocketed to 226 008, with South Africa and her neighbours providing almost 121 000, and Zambia 90 861.

South Africans do, however, tend to stay longer. More than 3 500 of the Zambians stayed less than one night in January, compared to 418 South Africans.

The statistics also gave a breakdown of the previously reported immigration and emigration figures. In January, 1 015 people immigrated – the highest for more than two years – while 2 193 left. This was again, the highest figure for more than two years.

Almost a third of immigrants were returning Zimbabwean citizens, with South Africans making up 103, other African countries 146, America, Asia and Oceana 94 and Europe 348. Excluding the 490 economically active immigrants – most of them women – professional, technical and workers made up the biggest group – a total of 155.

There were also 61 production and related workers, a group that includes miners and artisans.

South Africa was the stated destination of almost 75 percent of the emigrants, who numbered 1 495. Britain, with 220, was second and Malawi, with 101 was third. Professional and technical workers accounted for 265 of the emigrants, and there were 166 production and related workers.

LESSONS FOR TODAY

As Zimbabwe celebrates 40 years of independence, there is need to reflect on how the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and other stakeholders can restore excitement in the tourism sector, that will see large volumes of tourists from neighbouring countries, as happened in the early 80s.

Facts and figures are important in order to have an appreciation of the tourism industry’s contribution to the economy.

The Ministry of Tourism’s aggressive approach to make Zimbabwe a destination of choice is commendable as it has borne fruit. Regional and international tourists continue to come, and have put the country on the global map.

Despite the negative reports on Zimbabwe, the tourism industry continues to attract the who-is-who in various spheres.

South Africa remains the largest tourist source market for Zimbabwe, contributing 30 percent of total arrivals in 2017. South African tourist arrivals reached 1 368 million in 2010 from 912 244 in 2009, but declined to 716 234 in 2017.

Local tour operators are also doing a great job and the Sanganai/Hlanganani tourism fair has added value to the industry, although more needs to be done.

For historical information contact: Zimpapers Knowledge Centre at Herald House on: +263 8677 004323; +263 0242 795771

E-mail: