Zim to deport 302 foreigners

More than 300 foreigners await deportation after they were arrested last year, the Department of Immigration has said.

The Immigration Department’s spokesperson Mrs Canisia Magaya said 300 were Malawians en-route to South Africa.

Two Nepalese were arrested for illegally dealing in drugs in Emerald Hill, Harare.

“The Nepal nationals, Rai Membar Dhwoj (29) and Rai Naba Raj (38) were apprehended recently while staying with a local drug dealer who has a previous conviction.

“The two were arrested by the police on charges of contravening the Immigration Act on January 1, 2020,” she said.

Following their arrests, the CID Law and Order Section engaged the Department of Immigration to verify their status.