JUST IN : Fake gold lands trio in jail

Mash Central Correspondent

THREE Bindura men were on Monday jailed for nine years for fraud after they sold fake gold to a buyer in the town.

The three are said to have been paid US$14 000.

Ganizani Makiyi, (41) of House Number 2023, Highfield, Harare, Laulani Simango (30) of Number 1468, Chakari Street, Chegutu and David Banda (28) of Number E67 Chakari Street, Chegutu were convicted of selling fake gold by Bindura magistrate, Ms Ruramai Chitumbura.

The trio will, however, serve an effective five years after the magistrate suspended one year on condition that they do not commit a similar offence within the next five years and three years on condition that they restitute the complainants.

Prosecuting, Mr Thembinkosi Mananga, said on November 15, 2018, the trio went to Aerodrome, Bindura with the intention of selling gold.

The three produced 105 grammes of gold and demanded to be paid in full before handing it over.

They, however, exchanged it with a fake product when the complainant had gone into a separate office to collect the balance.

The complainant discovered the gold was fake after tests were carried out at the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development’s Metallurgy Department prompting investigations.

Two other licenced gold buyers from Bindura also fell victim to the same trick and in the process lost US$11 000.

Luck ran out of the accused when the closed circuit television in one of the victims’ offices captured the convicts exchanging the gold buttons for the fake gold.

The trio was apprehended by members of the public in Shamva while attempting to trade the gold.