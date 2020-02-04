LATEST: Steam train for lovers

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe Rail Leisure Unit will run its first steam train of the year on February 15, with the aim of giving lovers a unique experience in the spirit of Valentine’s Day.

In a statement, the public relations manager for NRZ, Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said they wanted to give lovers a treat.

“With this year’s Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday, NRZ has decided to run the steam train on Saturday to give as many lovers as possible a chance to express their affection for each other in a relaxed environment. The Valentine’s Day steam train will take travellers from Bulawayo to Figtree and back,” he said.

He said the train ride will also provide steam train enthusiasts with an opportunity to see the Garratt Locomotive in action.

The NRZ Steam trains are run by NRZ’s Rail Leisure unit which is in a drive to promote domestic tourism through train excursions.

Rail Leisure promotes domestic tourism using steam locomotives and museum coaches which have been preserved to ensure quality and affordable ride for passengers.