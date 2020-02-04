JUST IN: 2 323 illegal miners arrested

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

POLICE have arrested 2 323 illegal miners throughout the country since launching the operation meant to stop violence in mining areas in January.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest, saying members of the police had been in running battles with the illegal miners and machete gangs since last year.

“The cumulative number of people who have been arrested in the ongoing operation against illegal mining activities and machete gangs has risen to 2323. This follows the arrest of 186 people at Premier, Odzi on Monday. The area had been infested by illegal miners and other criminals,” said Asst Com Nyathi.

He said those that had been arrested were being held at ZRP Penhalonga in Manicaland province.

Machete gangs have wreaked havoc at gold mining areas across the country, causing deaths and injuries and threatening the entire gold mining industry.