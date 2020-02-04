‘Zanu PF disintegrating’ – Analyst

ZANU PF Youth leaders Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu have been accused of being the foot soldiers in a new plot to oust Vice President Constantino Chiwenga by a faction linked to Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri. The pair held a press conference in the capital on Monday where they denounced oil baron Kuda Tagwirei and accused him of being the head of a criminal syndicate that has captured the state. A Bulawayo based ZANU PF National Executive member who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “The presser that was held yesterday by the two leaders is a dumb squib that must be read in the context of mercenaries who want to cause alarm and despondency in the party “The real issues behind their statement is that they are working with a new faction that we have been observing for a while which is led by Cde Oppah. The faction includes (Chris) Mutsvangwa and (Davies) Mhambi.

Their plot is to replace General Chiwenga with Muchinguri. Matutu himself does not have the legal standing to accuse other people of corruption. Remember how he attacked a police officer in Zvishavane and was released without charge because of his political post and influence?

Remember how he has been fighting Raj Modi because he wants to get into retail space and wants special benefits and attention from Raj Modi and we know that he only bashed Tagwirei because he refused to buy him a land cruiser.