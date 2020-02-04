JUST IN : Kwekwe renames streets

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau
Kwekwe City Council has renamed its main street to ED Mangagwa St following Government’s recent approval to have some streets renamed after the country’s icons.
Mayor, Councillor Kasipo confirmed the renaming of the main Street which links the city with other major cities and the installation of the new insignia on Tuesday.
More to follow…