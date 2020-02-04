Zanu PF urgent politburo meeting amid mounting internal strive

The view of Harare from my room at the Rainbow Towers Hotel. The tall building to right (about 300 m away) is the headquarters of the ruling party, Zanu PF.

HARARE – The embattled ruling party Zanu-PF supreme body, the Politburo is set to meet on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters.

In a statement, Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said:

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 5 February 2020 at the Party Headquarters commencing 1000hours. All members should be seated by 0945hours sharp.”

Meanwhile, Zanu Pf youth league chief whip Pupurai Togarepi has issued a warning against The Herald saying it should not publish articles aimed at dividing the ruling party’s youth league.

Togarepi tweeted:

@HeraldZimbabwe should not attempt to drive a wedge in the Zanu-PF Youth League by extracting news from shadowy twitter groups. I hope the paper will correct its dubious story without delay unless there are ulterior motives.Our position : No to corruption in all its manifestation

The Herald today published an article that said Zanu PF Youth league distances itself from Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu who claim Kuda Tagwirei is a corrupt individual wrecking the economy. It is still not clear if Togarepi is referring to this particular article since he did not specify the article the publication should correct.

A faction of Zanu PF Youth League on Monday intensified its campaign for action to be brought against under-fire business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei whom they accuse of using his fat pocket to stir up economic havoc and massive suffering among poor locals.