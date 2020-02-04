Zuva donates furniture to Cyclone Idai-affected schools

BY TAFADZWA MHLANGA

ONE of Zimbabwe’s leading energy companies, Zuva Petroleum, has donated classroom furniture to five schools affected by Cyclone Idai to help normalise education for the victims of the natural disaster.

Cyclone Idai struck eastern Zimbabwe in March last year, killing 340 people in the country, with hundreds of people missing and leaving thousands others affected, mainly in the Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

Schools in the district were the hardest hit and one year on, many are yet to recover.

officer, Zwelithini Mlotshwa, said: “Young people are at a disadvantage as they plan their families and participate in commerce. They may find themselves overwhelmed when attempting to meet the challenges life presents. To be sure, good education makes good citizens. It is the pathway towards the prosperous, productive life and good citizenship we wish for all young Zimbabweans.

“Our donation of classroom furniture to the following schools: Tonhorai, Hot springs, Ndima, Charleswood and Gwindingwe Primary schools is in recognition of the power of education to restore hope in the face of adversity.”

Charleswood Primary School head Godfrey Mandega expressed gratitude and excitement, saying the donation would help boost the children’s eagerness to learn.

“Before this donation, some children were sitting on the ground, with books on their laps. We are really happy and I know the children will be very happy to receive the furniture. I hear each school will receive 30 desks and 30 chairs,” Mandega said.