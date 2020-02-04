Miss Zambia-Zim preps on course

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ORGANISERS of the 10th edition of the prestigious Miss Zambia-Zimbabwe beauty pageant yesterday said preparations of the pageant to be held under the theme Unveiling Undeniable Natural Beauty set for April 4 in Zambia were gathering momentum as the scouting process was on course.

Miss Zambia-Zimbabwe is meant to create a platform for models from both countries to share ideas, create links, friendships and cultural synergies.

The pageant failed to take place last year and was deferred to this year due to circumstances beyond the organisers control.

Pageant director and Size 4 Modelling Agency founder Wilbert Rukato yesterday said the pageant had slots for 40 contestants, the first 10 having already been selected.

“We are geared for this year’s edition of the Miss Zambia-Zimbabwe beauty pageant that will be held in Zambia and feature about a bevy of 40 beauties, 20 from each country who will showcase their magnificent looks and intelligence on the ramp,” he said.

“We are happy with our preparations of the pageant which are going on smoothly and so far we have selected the first 10 Zimbabwean models, one from Hwange, three from Victoria Falls, three from Bulawayo, one from Domboshava, one from Chitungwiza and one from Harare.”

Rukato is on record saying that the pageant was not a charity work focused event neither was their approach aimed at promoting any other cause than that of participating models and modelling as a whole.

“The Miss Zambia-Zimbabwe is a pageant with a noticeable difference. The pageant is wholly focused on launching the modelling career of the participating models especially the winner and her runner ups,” he said in a recent interview.

Some of the models, who have won the pageant, include Francina Katuruza and Charity Chaukira.