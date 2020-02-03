Zimbabwe ruling party youths name “looters” wreaking havoc on the economy

Billy Rautenbach

The embattled ruling party Zanu PF Youth League held a press conference in Harare on Monday afternoon, with its officials taking turns to “expose” corrupt cartels working with ZANU PF officials and captains of industry to sabotage the economy. Youth League vice-chairperson Lewis Matutu had this to say:

The majority of our problems come from this one person called Kudakwashe Tagwirei, he’s the source of our problems.

This has nothing to do with politics. It’s an issue of young people taking charge of their future.

There’s a second person called Tafadzwa Musarara (Grain Millers Association). He and a clique of old people that he’s working with are looting (through the mealie meal subsidy).

Our judiciary system is on holiday. When this whole corruption fight started, we have not had more than three convictions. If they don’t want to work anymore they must resign from their jobs.

… We expect people to react, but we don’t expect the voice of reason to be silenced. If it so happens that we have been incapacitated or whatever, do not keep quiet about this. We have prepared ourselves, we know what might happen.

The President is definitely not captured. There’s no-one, right now, who has the capacity to capture that man. Tagwirei has no capacity to capture that man.