Telecel on the brink as workers stage sit-in at HQ

HARARE – Workers at beleaguered Zimbabwe’s third-largest Mobile Network Operator (MNO), Telecel Zimbabwe on Monday morning staged a sit-in at the company’s headquarters in Harare.

The employees have requested an upward review of their salaries and allowances, with reports claiming that they are yet to be paid their January salaries.

The workers are also unhappy with alleged rampant corruption at the managerial level and a working environment which they consider to be a threat to their health.

Telecel management was expected to address the striking workers at 1400hrs on Monday.

More: Zim Morning Post