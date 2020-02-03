Comair plans to introduce additional flights to Harare

As cash-strapped SAA works on restructuring itself, one of the flag carrier’s major competitors, Comair, has applied to introduce seven more flights per week to Harare, Zimbabwe.

The notice was published in Zimbabwe’s government gazette on Friday.

Comair operates scheduled services on domestic South African routes as a British Airways franchisee. It also owns the low-cost carrier kulula.com.

The group’s plans to boost flights to Harare come at a time when Zimbabwe is struggling to pay international airlines what they are owed from ticket sales.