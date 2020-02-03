Speeding motorist hits Grade 7 pupil

Abel Zhakata

Senior Reporter

A Grade 7 pupil at Chancellor Primary School has been rushed to hospital after she was hit by a speeding motorist at a pedestrian crossing point near Mutare Museum.

Witnesses to the incident said the girl was coming from school, about 500metres away, when she was knocked down.

“She was bleeding from the nose and had some difficulties in speaking. The driver of the Nissan sedan was speeding. He almost knocked me down as he was trying to avoid hitting the school children. I jumped aside to safety and then he knocked down the pupil, ” said a witness who only identified herself as Tania.

The school administration was not reachable as the headmaster, Mr Masimba Chihowa, had reportedly followed up the girl at the hospital.

Officer Commanding Mutare Central Police, Chief Supritendent Florence Marume, confirmed the accident.

She said traffic police officers were investigating the case.