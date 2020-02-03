Zim gospel singer off to Bots

RISING Beitbridge gospel singer Tinashe Lunga Kurambiwa and his outfit, Voice of Thunder, have been invited to Botswana’s celebrated author and gospel singer Agnes Ntswejakgosi’s triple album launch set for March 28 at Moshupa Community Hall in Gaborone, Botswana.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style, Kurambiwa said it was an honour to get an opportunity to rub shoulders with seasoned regional artistes at such an event.

“This is the beginning of great things in my career. Getting such an invitation to share the stage with talented and veteran regional singers is a great honour in my endeavour to spread the word of God through music,” he said.

“This is our first live show outside Zimbabwe and we promise our best at the event as we represent our beloved country.”

At the concert, Kurambiwa will share the stage with Bishop Michael Gaotloge, Mayoress Mochankana, Lucky Sephiri, Momphi and Keitumetse Ngwato all from Rustenburg, South Africa, Collen Zweni of Cape Town, South Africa, Lucky Sephiri of Botswana and Motivational speaker and president of United Gospel Artistes in South Africa Morake Makhudu, among others.

A member of ZAOGA-Forward in Faith Ministries International in the border town, Kurambiwa realised his music dream last year following the release of his debut eight-track album, Mbiri Kunashe that was produced by Ngoni Gwasira at Ngodza Gee Studios in Harare.

Kurambiwa said despite being in different genres with multi-award winning singer Jah Prayzah, he drew his inspiration from the latter’s artistic abilities and his prowess.

“I am an avid follower of Jah Prayzah and it is his music influence in me that I have embraced to pursue my music journey,” he said.

“It will be a great honour one day if I can get the chance to collaborate with veterans in the industry such as Pastor Charles Charamba. These are the people who can definitely give you direction.”