Law enforcement agents drown in lake Kariba

Kariba Bureau

POLICE in kariba have retrieved the bodies of two people who drowned on Tuesday night after the boat they were travelling in capsized in Lake Kariba.

The bodies of Kudzanai Dewa (32), a serving member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Charles Kahara (36), an officer with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) met their fate between Kariba Lake Harvest bream cages and Nyaodza Fishing Camp.

Strong winds caused the boat which had four people on board to capsize and everyone temporarily managed to hang onto the boat but Dewa later complained of being tired before letting go.

In a bid to help her, Kahara followed but was allegedly pulled down by a panicking Dewa.

The other two were rescued about four hours later, by another crew that passed through on their way to the fishing camps.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the retrieval of the bodies.

“As police, we can confirm the retrieval of two bodies of members of our law enforcement agencies who drowned in Lake Kariba on Tuesday.

“The body of Kudzanai Dewa was retrieved on Wednesday and that of Kahara was found on Thursday. We are treating this case as an accident and investigations are still in progress. As police we are advising those who travel with these boats to travel during the day and ensure safety at all times,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The two were headed for Nyaodza Fishing Co-operative in Kariba to buy fish.

According to the police, the boat left Lake Harvest Harbour and at around 7pm, they encountered strong winds which resulted in some water getting into the boat.

It later capsized.

“The boat began to sink as a result of the trapped water. The coxswain Faula Robson Mumba advised occupants to cling to the boat to avoid drowning. However, missing person number one Dewa Kudzanai was overwhelmed by the wave and she left the boat and began drowning,” said the police.

“Upon realising that the now deceased person (Dewa) was drowning, deceased person number two Kahara Charles jumped into the water to assist. However, the two disappeared into the water. The other two remained holding on the boat and were rescued by a passing dingy boat at around 2300hours.”

The two were rescued and taken to the shore where they travelled on foot to nearby Ndomo Fishing camp.

A report was made to the police resulting in a search mission that led to the retrieval of the bodies.

The incident comes barely two weeks after two Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers drowned in the same lake following a scuffle with suspected Zambian poachers.