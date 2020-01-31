JUST IN Police intercept smuggled goods

Victor Maphosa

POLICE have intercepted three vehicles ferrying smuggled building material and groceries worth R155 562 at Beitbridge border post on Monday, arresting three people who were made to pay duty amounting to $33 598,35.

The smuggled goods were loaded in a Nissan UD truck, Mercedes Benz Sprinter and a Mandeep bus.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Household goods, building material and groceries worth R 155 562,19 were recovered. The suspects were referred to customs where they paid $33 598.35 duty for the goods. Three vehicles were carrying these goods.”

He warned people against smuggling.

