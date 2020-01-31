Old Mutual adopts rural whiz kid

Tendai Gukutikwa

Post Correspondent

THE Chitakatira whiz kid who made headlines last week for scoring 25 points at ‘A’ Level in 2019, has secured a sponsorship to study at the University of Zimbabwe, courtesy of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Zimbabwe.

Brandon Gwidibira, who was seeking for financial assistance for his university education after he broke the record within Manicaland rural schools and scored 25 points, will study Actuarial Sciences.

He will start in August 2020.

Gwidibira’s father, Mr Peter Gwidibira said financially stable Zimbabweans from all walks of life inundated his inbox with intentions of sponsoring the former’s tertiary education, after reading his child’s plight in last week’s issue of The Manica Post.

But Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Zimbabwe called the father on Friday and asked him to travel to their headquarters in Harare together with Brandon for the sponsorship formalities.

“They sent us money for transport. When we got there, they offered Brandon a sponsorship that caters for all his fees, accommodation, stationery and food. In fact they will sponsor everything that Brandon will require when he gets to the University of Zimbabwe. They advised him to apply for a place at UZ for the programme that he desired, which was Actuarial Sciences,” he said.

Mr Gwidibira also said the UZ Registrar called him on Tuesday confirming that Brandon had got a place at the institution for the August 2020 intake and that he would be start school then.

“I am so grateful to Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Zimbabwe for what they have done for my child. Brandon’s one dream has come true because of that company. I am very happy and cannot contain the happiness as we speak,” he said.

The Zimbabwean community in the diaspora, including many from Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom are still calling and asking if the genius is still looking for assistance, said Mr Gwidibira.

Gwidibira wrote five subjects in 2019, and scored five A’s in Accounts, Business Studies, Geography, Pure Mathematics and Statistics.

The wonder kid, who walked eight kilometres every day to and from school, would spend the night at the school classrooms alone, reading and track home in the wee hours of the morning.

He thanked the company for financially assisting him and make his dream come true.

“My one wish was to get into a prestigious university and study actuarial sciences, and I am so grateful to Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Zimbabwe for making my dream come true.

“I will not fail Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Zimbabwe, my parents or anyone else who believes in me, I promise you that,” said the high flier.

He also thanked everyone else who has extended a hand towards the furthering of his education.

Brandon comes from a poor family and has FACT, a non-governmental organisation to thank for paying for his ‘A’ Level tuition and exam fees.