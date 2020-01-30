Hubby dragged to court over ‘side chick’ calls . . . l Court grants protection to jealous wife

Tendai Gukutikwa, Weekender Correspondent

AN ELDERLY Mutare woman who is fedup with her husband’s incessant calls from his extra-marital lovers has approached the courts for recourse.

Gloria Nyakuwambwa told the court her husband, Richard Gango, was disrespecting her to the extent of answering calls from his several girlfriends in her presence.

She begged the court to make him stop.

The pair appeared before Mutare magistrate Ms Nyasha Kuture on Wednesday.

“He is in the habit of receiving calls from his extra-marital lovers and speaking provocatively with them in my presence. I cannot take it anymore, Your Worship. He also steals money from my handbags and spends it with the lovers.

“I beg the court that he be barred from receiving such calls in my presence. He should be ordered to leave my presence whenever he gets calls from his lovers,” she said.

Nyakuwambwa also begged the court that Gango’s children from other relationships be stopped from visiting him.

“They have always been staying with their mothers, why should they now visit him at my own matrimonial home? He goes to her house and that should continue as such. I do not want them at my house,” she said.

Nyakuwambwa further complained to the court that Gango was in the habit of assaulting and insulting her because of the,“influence he gets from his girlfriends”.

Gango, however, professed ignorance over the girlfriends that his wife claimed he had.

He told the court that the woman who called him was actually the mother to his other children.

“The two women actually shared my lump sum retirement benefits in 2014 between themselves and Nyakuwambwa knows that I have another family. Actually, each of them got US$1 700 because they are all considered as my families, but she is here in court uttering lies that she is the only spouse that I have,” explained Gango.

“My children from the other woman cannot be barred from visiting me because I am their father and that is also my home, Your Worship. What kind of father would I be, if I bared my children from coming home?” he asked.

Ms Kuture granted the protection order to Nyakuwambwa against Gango, whom he barred from assaulting, insulting and taking her wife’s money without her consent. The order is valid for five years.

Stalking

Meanwhile, a jilted married woman is finding it difficult to stomach the fact that her relationship with her estranged husband is over and has resorted to stalking him day and night.

Having had enough of Natasha Zamba’s stalking, Givemore Siziba went to court for help.

The pair appeared before Mutare magistrate Ms Nyasha Kuture last Monday, with Siziba applying for a protection order.

Ms Kuture granted the protection order in Siziba’s favour. He barred Zamba from assaulting, insulting, stalking and harassing her estranged hubby.

“Behave yourself even when you are angry. Be responsible and avoid violating other people’s rights only because you have been overcome with anger. Always avoid being violent,” said Ms Kuture.

She, however, told the pair that this was not a separation order as they wanted to continue with their relationship if they wished to. The order is valid for five years.

In his application, Siziba told the court that Zamba had resorted to violence after he broke the news to her that their marriage was over.

Despite the fact that the pair is now living separately in Harare and Mutare, Siziba told the court that Zamba was stalking him day and night, thereby violating his privacy.

“I have had enough of her. She is now married to someone else, but will not leave me alone to start a new life. She stalks me and always comes to my residence. She is violent and even harasses my workmates at my workplace. Please Your Worship, bar her from all those places, I need peace,” he pleaded with the court.

In her response to Siziba’s application, Zamba admitted that she had been violent towards him after she had ended their relationship, but not because of the relationship’s sudden end but because of her property which he was refusing to surrender.

She said the break-up news had indeed come as a shock to her and that she had failed to kep her emotions under check.

“Your Worship, like when any relationship ends, one of the parties will not be happy with it and I testify to being that party. I was not ready but we both moved on. I only go to his place and workplace because of the property that we bought together which should be shared equally. All I want is my property, nothing else,” she explained herself.

Ms Kuture granted the protection order to Siziba against Zamba. She, however, advised the latter to take the the correct legal channels if she wanted her share of the matrimonial property