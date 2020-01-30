Eastern region D1 expects more teams from Masvingo

Sports Correspondent

MASVINGO province could have eight teams joining the Zifa Eastern Region Division One league this season compared to other provinces.

Eastern Region is comprised of Mashonaland East, Manicaland and Masvingo provinces.

Three teams got promoted last season —Juliasdale-based side Claremont, Masvingo side Eland and PG from Marondera.

The region held an induction workshop for the new boys to familiarise them with the demands of Division One.

Apart from the promoted teams, the region invited other teams that are interested in joining the league.

Invited clubs include Zaka, Maningi and Lowveld (All from Masvingo), Nzuma Bar (Mutare), Chivhu and PG (both from Mashonaland East province).

If all the teams from Masvingo manage to affiliate, Masvingo could have a total of eight teams including the old teams — Masvingo United, Chiredzi Stars, Renco Mine and Mwenezana.

Manicaland could have five teams — Green Fuels, Chipinge, Mutare City, Buffaloes and Claremont, while Mashonaland East is looking forward to have Melfort, Surrey, PG, Grayham, Ruwa and Chivhu.

Regional vice-chairman Wisdom Simba confirmed the kick-off date.

“We held our induction workshop for new clubs over the weekend. We have 19 teams interested in joining our league. We know some teams will drop. Our target is having 18 teams in the league.

The league is expected to kick off the second week of March,” he said.

There have been changes in the affiliation fees. New clubs are going to pay a fee of $30 000 from last year’s $7 100 while old clubs are expected to pay $25 000 from $ 4 400.

“We are looking forward to a better and more competitive season despite the economic challenges that we are all facing. It is good to have new teams joining in. A number of teams are happy with how our league is being run,” he said.