Domestic cricket comes back to Mutare

Fungayi Munyoro, Sports Correspondent

CRICKET fanatics will be in for a treat this coming Wednesday as Mountaineers play host to Mashonaland Eagles in back-to- back Pro 50championship matches at Mutare Sports Club.

This will be the first time since February 2019 that Mutare Sports Club has hosted a domestic cricket match.

All of this season’s Logan Cup matches have been played in Harare with Zimbabwe Cricket citing financial challenges.

Mountaineers last played Logan Cup more than two years ago at the same venue.

Eagles are the defending champions after a two-wicket victory over Tuskers last year at Harare Sports Club.

Mountaineers last won the gong during the 2013/2014 season.

Mountaineers coach Shepard Makunura declared his charges ready for the encounter.

“We are ready to face the defending champions. We know it is going to be a mammoth task but I hope my boys will be up to it. Last year, we failed to reach the finals and we hope this time around we will do better,” he said.

Makunura also heaped praise on his players who are participating in the Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe Test series.

Mountaineers are well represented with four players including debutants Victor Nyauchi and Kevin Kasuza.

Doni Tiripano and Timycen Maruma are also part of the squad.

“I am very happy as a coach. It shows that we are doing something as Mountaineers. We are in the right direction. I think the exposure that the guys got will take us far as a team. What the national team guys learnt, we hope they will implement it and help us to be a good side. We hope to continuously produce good players for the national team,” he said.

Makunura guided Mountaineers to a third straight Logan Cup title last year. He is also in charge of Zim-A. Early this year, the much travelled gaffer was appointed one of the national team selectors together with Prosper Utseya. Dave Mutendera is the convener of the selection panel.

He has earned a reputation of dominating domestic competitions. He is also the current fielding coach for the Chevrons.