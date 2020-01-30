Old Mutual adopts Chitakatira whizkid

Tendai Gukutikwa, Post Correspondent

THE Chitakatira whizkid who made headlines last week for scoring 25 points at A-Level in the 2019 Zimsec national examinations, has secured a scholarship to study at the University of Zimbabwe, courtesy of Old Mutual Zimbabwe.

Brandon Gwidibira, who was seeking financial assistance for his university education after he broke the record for Manicaland rural schools when scored 25 points, will study Actuarial Sciences beginning August.

Brandon’s father, Mr Peter Gwidibira, said financially stable Zimbabweans from all walks of life had inundated his inbox with offers to sponsor the former’s tertiary education, after learning about his child’s plight in last week’s issue of The Manica Post.

But Old Mutual Zimbabwe called the father on Friday and asked him to travel to their headquarters in Harare together with Brandon for the scholarship formalities.

“They sent us money for transport. When we got there, they offered Brandon a scholarship that caters for all his fees, accommodation, stationery and food. In fact, the scholarship will take care of everything that Brandon will require when he gets to the University of Zimbabwe. They advised him to apply for a place at UZ for the programme that he desired, which was Actuarial Sciences,” he narrated.

Mr Gwidibira also said the UZ Registrar called him on Tuesday confirming that Brandon had been offered a place at the country’s oldest university for the August 2020 intake.

“I am so grateful to Old Mutual Zimbabwe for what they have done for my child. Brandon’s one dream has come true thanks to that company. They have even suggested that if all goes well, they will employ him after he finishes his degree, I am very happy and cannot contain my happiness as we speak,” he added.

Old Mutual, a diversified international financial services group listed on the stock exchange in London, South Africa, Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe, has conducted business in Zimbabwe for over 110 years.

Its product range includes life assurance, asset management, unit trusts, property development and management, short-term insurance and banking services.

Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, including many from Canada, the US and the UK were calling to ask if Brandon was still looking for assistance, said Mr Gwidibira.

Brandon wrote five subjects in 2019, and scored five A’s in Accounts, Business Studies, Geography, Pure Mathematics and Statistics.

The wonder kid, who walked eight kilometres every day to and from school, would spend the night reading in the classroom all by himself, and only find his way home in the wee hours of the morning to bathe and eat his breakfast.

He thanked Old Mutual for making his dream a reality.

“My one wish was to get into a prestigious university and study Actuarial Sciences, and I am so grateful to Old Mutual for making my dream come true.

“I will not fail Old Mutual. My parents or anyone else who believes in me, I promise you that,” enthused the high flier.

He also thanked everyone else who extended a helping hand towards the furtherance of his education.