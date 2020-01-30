NGO builds 75 houses for Chipinge cyclone victims

Lovemore Kadzura recently in Chipinge

LOCAL non-governmental organisation Africa Ahead has come to the rescue of 75 families whose homes were swept away by the furious Cyclone Idai after constructing two-roomed houses for the victims in three wards of Chipinge Rural District Council.

The families were left without a roof over their heads and temporarily housed in tents provided by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Africa Ahead executive director Mr Regis Matimati said they had received funding from Christian Aid to provide decent houses for the victims, the only inervention implemented so far in Chipinge.

Mr Matimati said the most vulnerable members of society such as the disabled, pregnant and lactating mothers, child and single-headed families, among others, benefited from the gesture.

“We received significant funding from Christian Aid to construct 75 standard two-roomed houses in Chipinge. Some houses were swept away by Cyclone Idai leaving hundreds of people homeless and stranded. They received tents from IOM as a short-term measure and we intervened by constructing these houses.

“These houses are part of our Emergency Cyclone Response Programme, which is an ongoing process. These people had no roof over their heads and had nothing. We found it prudent to assist them so that they could move ahead with their lives.

“On top of the houses, we have also set up several community health clubs for the cyclone victims to improve their hygiene and to combat water-borne diseases,” said Mr Matimati.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Luke Kanyezi, of Tamandai village in Ward 14 said the intervention by Africa Ahead had a positive impact on the families.

He said his family of five was crammed in one hut after the devastating cyclone.

“Cyclone dai hit us very hard as two of our three mud huts were swept away and we moved into one hut — the five of us. We were not so lucky to receive the tents. We could not construct such houses on our own as the building material is expensive. We thank Africa Ahead for coming to our rescue,” said Kanyezi.