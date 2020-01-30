Gokwe Town Secretary arrested

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Gokwe Town Secretary, Melania Mandeya (49) has been arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office involving a slew of allegations among them, flouting tender procedures, inflating costs on payment for external services and nepotism.

Mandeya is currently in police custody.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said she was yet to get details of the arrest.

Gokwe town Chairman, Mr Never Gwanzura however confirmed the arrested.

He said police had picked up Mandeya in her office this morning.

“I can confirm that our Town Secretary has been picked by police and is currently assisting them with investigations over allegations of abuse of office,” he said.

More details to follow