Warriors striker moves a step up

WARRIORS striker Admiral Muskwe has moved a step up in his football career after joining English League Two side Swindon Town from Leicester City on loan until the end of the season.

BY HENRY MHARA

The 21-year-old has been a regular for the English Premiership side’s Under-23 team this season where he has impressed, scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

Muskwe is replacing Eoin Doyle who was recalled from his loan spell in Wiltshire by parent club Bradford earlier this month.

“I am raring to go. I like the style of play here – it’s attacking and I think that will suit me. I’m just eager to get going and try and help the team,” Muskwe said on Tuesday upon joining his new club.

He has been in outstanding form in front of goal for Leicester City’s development squad this term, helping them reach the quarter-finals of the Leasing.com Trophy as well as securing a nomination for the Premier League 2 December Player of the Month.

Muskwe joined Leicester City’s Academy at the age of nine and has represented the club at Under-18 and Under-23 levels.

This season, he has scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for Leicester City’s development squad and is the top goal scorer for a side currently sitting second in the top division of the Under-23 football.

He will now take the next step in his progression by joining Swindon, who currently sit two points clear at the top of the table in the English fourth-tier league.

Swindon have been seeking attacking reinforcements after top goalscorer Doyle returned to Bradford earlier this month, having scored a staggering 23 goals in 30 matches.

He could make his debut for Swindon in the top-of-the-table match with Exeter City on Saturday.

The Warriors star has yet to play a first team game. This will be his first loan spell away from the Foxes. He was part of the Leicester first team squad in pre-season though, where he trained with the likes of Jamie Vardy.

Muskwe has appeared four times for Zimbabwe in the last three years.

He was named in Zimbabwe’s training squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, but failed to make the cut in the final squad.

His move to a club playing League football could be good news for the Warriors fans who want to see many of their players playing competitive football ahead of Zimbabwe’s busy Afcon and World Cup qualifying campaigns which begin in March.