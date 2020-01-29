Kasuza ruled out again

The ManicaPost
Fungayi Munyoro
Post Correspondent
Zimbabwe Cricket have confirmed that Kevin Kasuza has been ruled out of the second test against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club after being diagnosed with a mild concussion for the second match in a row.
Kasuza is replaced by fellow Mountaineers batsman Timycen Maruma.
Just like in the first Test match last week, Kasuza was today struck on his helmet while fielding at short-leg.
He was rushed to hospital and tests confirmed he had been concussed. He is in a stable condition.
Kasuza told Post Sport that he is disturbed by the injury.”
It’s disappointing for any player to get injured, especially when making a debut. You cannot run away from injuries as a player .The injury has disturbed me a lot. But it is how you pick yourself up that matters when you encounter such setbacks. Of course, I am disappointed by the disturbance the injury has caused, but I am optimistic that I will be back stronger than before,” he said.