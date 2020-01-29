Woman dumps baby at hubby’s girlfriend house

Tafadzwa Masamba

Post Correspondent

A Dangamvura woman has appeared in court on allegations of dumping her daughter at her husband’s girlfriend house.

Nomatter Matanga(28) pleaded guilty to the charges when she appeared before Mutare magistrate court, Miss Manhimbi.

She was charged with ill-treatment of the child as defined in Section 7(1) of the Children’s Act Chapter 5.06.

It was the State’s case that on January 22 last week at around 4.30pm, the accused person went to House Number 9015 Dangamvura were she met the complainant, Mercylin Maradzikwa (24), whom she accused of having a love affair with her husband.

She told her that her husband was failing to look after their daughter because the complainant was spending his money.

The suspect went on to dump the victim (10) at the house without food and extra clothing.

The matter war reported to the police leading to her arrest.

The trial continues.