Urban grooves alive and well: Mapfumo

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

ONE of the pioneers of the urban grooves music, Leonard Mapfumo yesterday dismissed claims that the genre had died a natural death with Zimdancehall having become more dominant in recent years, saying the music brand was still alive.

Mapfumo, alongside David Chifunyise, Roy and Royce Gomo, Plaxedes Wenyika, Roki, Mafriq, Stunner, Sanii Makhalima, Nox Guni, Tererai Mugwadi and Maskiri were among the pioneers of the genre under the stewardship of prolific producer Delani Makhalima.

Although many of the pioneers have ventured into other pursuits or branched out into other genres, Mapfumo told NewsDay Life & Style that he, and a few others, were still pushing the genre.

“I think working with different producers, new artistes and just being around creative people has helped me to keep me strong and creative. I think the exchange of ideas and the willingness to learn also helped me,” he said.

The Dreamstar Zimbabwe Talent Show artistic director said producing music that resonated with fans had also given him staying power.

“I have written music that touches every single aspect of life but the songs that have made it big are the love songs. I think it’s because they are easy to relate to,” he said.

Mapfumo said his music has always been centred on relationships with the words crafted by the talented artiste conveying messages between lovebirds.

He said he was set to release a track titled No Lie next month, featuring DRC’s talented young artiste, Novy Kays.

Mapfumo’s discography includes R & L (2005), NaMapfumo (2007), The Journey (2010) and The Road to Israel (2014).