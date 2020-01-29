Zima hailed for resuscitating awards

Zima chairman Joseph Nyadzayo (left) gets recognition from Wezhaz Executive Cars CEO Exevia Maoneke and brand ambassador Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa (centre)

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

STAKEHOLDERS in the local arts industry have hailed the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) for its efforts to acknowledge and appreciate local talent following a successful return of the awards after a four-year hiatus.

Speaking at the awards ceremony on Saturday night, Wezhaz Executive Cars chief executive officer Exevia Maoneke said criticism against the awards should be welcome.

“An event of this magnitude always attracts the necessary criticism which is healthy for growth and progress, but we just want to acknowledge Zima for its efforts in arts development,” Maoneke said.

“Recognising the efforts by artistes is essential for growth and we want to thank the men and women behind Zima for their efforts in putting this together.”

Maoneke, whose company sponsored the Best Video award, presented various awards at the event alongside his company’s brand ambassador, radio and TV personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa.

Maoneke invited Zima founder and chairman Joseph Nyadzayo to the stage where they presented him with a bottle of wine as a token of appreciation.

“We believe in the potential of the local arts industry and we just want to present this token as a sign of our appreciation and continued commitment to support future editions,” he said.

“We are a wholly indigenous-owned company and we feel obliged to play our part in arts development, hence our acknowledgement of your ongoing efforts.”

Wezhaz Executive Cars brought some pomp to the awards ceremony after they availed their cars to chauffeur-drive some celebrities and dignitaries.

Zimbabwe Music Awards CEO Reason Sibanda, however, called for criticism and public input towards an improved event.

“We have opened our doors to all who want to play their part towards a better Zima. We obviously don’t know everything and we invite you to criticise us. We are not creating cliques but we want to bring about development in the arts through unit of purpose and arts promotion,” he said.