Congolese in court for illegal possession of gold, diamond

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A DEMOCRATIC Republic Congo (DRC) man was nabbed at Forbes Border Post in Mutare last week for illegal possession of diamonds and gold, whose value was not given in court papers.

Vany Mukana Guylain (29) appeared before magistrate Tamara Chibindi, who remanded him in custody to February 1 because there was no interpreter.

It is the State’s case that on January 24, detective Benson Mutaviri led his sniffer dog to a Volvo haulage truck passing through the border post, leading to the recovery of the precious metals.

The accused allegedly claimed that he was taking them to Mozambique.

He was arrested for failing to produce a licence or permit for the precious stones.