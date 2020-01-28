Machete gang raids business center in Gokwe South

A machete and axe wielding gang of seven on Friday swooped down on Nyaradza business centre in Gokwe South before attacking and robbing everyone prsent, police have said.

The gang which was travelling in an unregistered Honda Fit vehicle also forced open shops and looted groceries, mainly alcoholic beverages while assaulting and cursing their victims they would have found with no money or valuebales in their possession.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands province, Assitant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occured last Friday night.

She said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who left several people at the business centre nursing injuries.