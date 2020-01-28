Lifeline for Harare residents

BY STAFF REPORTER

HARARE has been thrown a refuse collection service lifeline after Clean City Africa, a subsidiary of Cassava Smartech and council penned a partnership deal last week.

The two will jointly work on improving service delivery from refuse collections, repair and maintenance of City of Harare refuse trucks and clearing illegal dumpsites.

This comes as council’s environmental management committee last week expressed shock over the number of council refuse collection trucks that were grounded because of failure to purchase minor items like ATF oil and wheels.

Clean City Africa chief executive officer Lovemore Nyatsine said : “At Clean City we believe that addressing such challenges in our society requires a collaborative approach and effort from all of us, private sector, local governments and residents. At the end of the day, we are all affected by the adverse health and environmental effects of uncollected refuse and the breakdown of infrastructure, which give rise to diseases and other perils.”

Council is battling to provide service delivery that includes refuse collection among other essentials, exposing residents to many health hazards.

Since Clean City’s establishment sometime mid last year, the company has in a big way shown its intent to turn around the city’s fortunes with its refuse trucks visible in most suburbs.