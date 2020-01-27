Career statistics

Kobe Bryant Stats
5 (2000-2002, 2009-2010)
MVP — 1 (2007-08)
Finals MVP — 2 (2008-09, 2009-10)
All-Star Games — 18 (1998, 2000-2016)
All-Star Game MVP — 4 (2001-02, 2006-07, 2008-09, 2010-11)
All-NBA First Team — 11 (2001-02, 2002-03, 2003-04, 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)
All-NBA Second Team — 2 (1999-00, 2000-01)
All-NBA Third Team — 2 (1998-99, 2004-05)
All-Defensive First Team — 9 (1999-00, 2002-03, 2003-04, 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11)
All-Defensive Second Team — 3 (2000-01, 2001-02, 2011-12)
81 Points Scored — against Toronto on January 22, 2006. Second-highest total in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game in 1962.
Career rankings
Points — Third (33 583)
Games played — 11th (1 345)
Field Goals Made — Fifth (11 697)
3-Point Field Goals — 11th (1 821)
Free Throws Made — Third (8 368)
Assists — 29th (6 302)
Steals — 14th (1 943)
50-Point Games — Third (24)
Points-Playoffs — Third (5 640) — AFP.