Kyle Jarvis ruled out of Sri Lanka Second Test

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe seamer Kyle Jarvis has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club after sustaining a lower back injury during the first match.

Both sides made changes to their XIs from the last Test. For the hosts, one change was enforced as Jarvis sustained a lower back injury.

Fellow seamer Carl Mumba replaced Jarvis, while 29-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder Tinotenda Mutombodzi was handed a Test debut, coming in for left-arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu.

Jarvis underwent an MRI scan on Saturday that confirmed a disc bulge. He had been struggling with back movements due to lower back pain, muscle spasms and stiffness.

A specialist doctor advised him to rest while taking anti-inflammation medication and he will start physiotherapy as soon as the pain has subsided.

“Apart from Jarvis missing the game due to injury, we are likely to stick with the same team, giving the middle order another chance,” convenor of selectors David Mutendera said.

“The only addition to the squad is Mutombodzi, a good bowler whose batting ability will also be a massive boost for us.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe received a timely boost with opening batsman Kevin Kasuza returning to the side after recovering from a mild concussion.

He failed to finish the first match after he was struck on the side of his helmet while fielding at short-leg just before lunch on day three.

Zimbabwe are still fancying their chances of levelling the series and captain Sean Williams won the toss in the morning and elected to bat first.

Kasuza opened the batting with Prince Masvaure. But the Chevrons suffered early setbacks after losing two wickets of Masvaure (9) and number three Craig Ervine (11).

Brendan Taylor came in to lead Zimbabwe’s charge with an unbeaten 41 runs off just 35 deliveries. He was enjoying the company of Kasuza (35) as Zimbabwe reached lunch on a fighting score of 96/2 on Day One.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match Test series 1-0.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (capt), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Victor Nyauchi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara