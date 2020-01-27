Government amends anti-corruption law as it swoops down on organised criminal gangs

Cletus Mushanawani

Government is in the process of amending the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act to make respondents account for the source of their wealth.

Prosecutor General, Mr Kumbirai Hodzi said the civil based forfeiture will assist in fighting crime and corruption as it allow courts to forfeit tainted assets even in the absence of a conviction for a criminal offence.

Speaking at the Anti-Corruption training session for the judiciary, National Prosecuting Authority, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare on Monday morning, Mr Hodzi said: “It should be noted that the criminal justice system alone is not sufficient to efficiently and effectively deal with the problem of crime and corruption.

“This is particularly so in light of the rapid growth of organised criminal gangs and cartels which pose a threat to peace, security, rule of law, development and the realisation of human rights.

” In most instances, it is often difficult to bring some of the leaders of organised crime to book as they always ensure that they are far removed from the overt criminal activity concerned.

“We have been successful in arresting and prosecuting the level one poachers, that is those who do the actual poaching. Regrettably, the same cannot be said of the leaders who fund these gangs and are often far removed from the criminal acts in question.”

