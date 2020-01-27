Caps raid Harare City, Yadah Stars

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

HARARE football giants Caps United have raided city rivals Harare City, snatching defender Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye from the Sunshine City Boys.

Harare City are under the guidance of former Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe and although they are widely regarded as one of the most rewarding clubs on the domestic scene, several of their players continue to cross the floor to join Makepekepe.

While Nyenye joined last week, two of their attackers, Ishmael Wadi and Tatenda Tumba, joined a couple of weeks back as Caps United reconstruct their side following the departure of several key players.

That has left Chitembwe’s side thin on attack as they relied on the pair, in particular Wadi, who was the torch bearer of their attack last season alongside William Manondo.

Apart from Harare City, Caps United have also snapped up three players from relegated Yadah, with central defender Carlos Mavhurume being the latest arrival from the side, linking up with forward Leeroy Mavhunga and midfielder Enock Karembo.

The Green Machine, who have decided against renewing the contracts of several senior players among them goalkeepers Prosper Chigumba and Chris Mverechena, have also signed former FC Platinum goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, who is now set to compete with Tonderai Mateyaunga for keeping the goals.

Caps will also not be renewing contracts of former captain Hardlife Zvirekwi, Dominic Mukandi, Carlos Rusere, Lincoln Zvasiya, Valentine Ndaba and Kudzanayi Nyamupfukudza as they seek a fresh start after a disappointing campaign last term, which saw them being beaten to the championship by FC Platinum on the last day of the league programme.

Those chucked out were fingered in the player mutiny ahead of their league’s penultimate game against Ngezi Platinum, which they lost 3-2 to give FC Platinum the initiative.

The Harare giants have, however, retained some key players such as Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo, Phineas Bhamusi, Justice Jangano, Valentine Musarurwa, John Zhuwawu and Kelvin Ndebele.

Caps United are expected to unveil all their new acquisitions this week while they are also still waiting for three Nigerian players, whom they have invited for trials with a view to taking them on board.

Among those invited for trials are goalkeeper Wakeel Adenkule Okunade, central defender Emmanuel Arinze Nwangwu, who has played for Kaduna United, Elkanemi Warriors, Heartland FC and Abia Warriors in his home country, and striker Sunday Kenneth Udoh, who has played for Sunshine FC.

The Nigerians are expected to undergo a two-week assessment period and should they meet the minimum requirements of the technical team, they would be given permanent contracts.

Caps United have already started their preseason preparations while waiting for the arrival of the targeted Nigerians.