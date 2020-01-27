NRZ should develop strategic plan: Matiza

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) needs to develop a strategic plan aimed at restructuring and streamlining its operations, Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza has said.

Matiza made the remarks last Thursday in Mutare at a Ministry of Transport strategic planning workshop saying his ministry was deeply concerned by challenges being faced by NRZ.

“Ladies and gentlemen, concerning the rail sector, I acknowledge the need to develop a comprehensive strategic plan by NRZ, which is aimed at restructuring and streamlining operations,” he said.

“This focus should drive the sector to the achievement of vision 2030, the ministry is aware of the challenges at NRZ and will continue to support the entity. It is, however, sad to note the lack of progress on the recapitalisation programme, following the cancellation of DIDG/Transnet Consortium. I urge you to urgently finalise the matter and proceed as directed by Cabinet,” he said

“There are other projects in other entities here such as development of the Walvis Bay Dry Port facility in Namibia that is progressing well. I will not go into detail, (but) let us continue to increase our efforts towards the success of the transport sector,” he said

He added: “The transport sector is managed by a system of integrated and related institutions, with the ministry being the core implementing body. I call upon all of you to build on teamwork with a clear understanding of the national goals as outlined in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme.”