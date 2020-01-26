Devolution: Mashonaland Central Province sets standards for products

Fungai Lupande, Mash Central Bureau

Goods produced in the province must conform to international standards to facilitate trade locally, within the African Continental Free Trade Area and worldwide.

Mashonaland Central Province on Thursday launched its quality forum comprising all sectors of the economy to deal with issues of quality assurance in domestic and export products.

Quality assurance consultant Mr Alexio Maseko addressed the forum.

The province will report to the national forum on issues of standardisation, quality assurance, accreditation and scientific and legal metrology.

This is in line with Government’s devolution agenda of attaining broad-based economic empowerment.

“Bureau Veritas has been appointed by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to carry out the verification and the assessment of conformity of goods to standards that are internationally benchmarked,” said Mr Maseka.

“Before, there was no coordinated approach on issues of quality, resulting in the country becoming the dumping zone of sub-standard and counterfeit products.

“Now we have quality assurance testing, calibration so that consumers do not get substandard products that are harmful to them and the environment.”

Ministry of Industry and Commerce provincial head Mr Martin Maswera said the province had come up with strategies premised on Government’s stance that Zimbabwe is open for business.

“Our strategy places emphasis on industrialisation, which is critical for sustained economic growth and development,” said Mr Maswera.

“Industrial development is the key enabler through value addition and beneficiation of vast mineral and agriculture produce in the province.”

Mashonaland Central has a population of 1 152 520 and major economic activities include agriculture, agro-processing of citrus fruits and dairy products, mining and tourism.

Minerals mined in the province are gold, nickel, mica, cobalt, vanadium, iron ore and others.

Sector-specific value chain development strategies will be crafted and implemented to create competitive economic linkages and business opportunities said Mr Maswera.

“Some of the potential value chains are soya beans, tobacco, maize, dairy, cotton and leather,” he said.

“The province has immense potential to be a major supplier of raw hides and skins, semi-processed leather, finished leather, footwear and leather products.”

The province has about 534 478 cattle and most animals are not slaughtered in formal abattoirs and the hides are not being used, he said.

Provincial development coordinator Mr Cosmas Chiringa said the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has taken a role in devolving quality issues in line with the devolution agenda.

“For the province to contribute meaningfully to the national GDP, the issue of harmonised standard is important,” he said.