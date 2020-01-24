Air force has welfare of its staff at heart: Commander

Columbus Mabika and Anesu Tonde in Chegutu

The Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) will continue to invest in its human resource base and training programmes to build a force that is responsive to contemporary threats, Commander AFZ Air Marshal Elson Moyo said yesterday.

He also said remuneration for the security sector was a top priority for Government.

He said this yesterday while officiating during a joint graduation of the Recruit Course and the Senior Tactics Course at Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo Airbase (formerly Suri Suri Airbase) in Chegutu.

“This graduation is another key milestone as we continue to forge ahead in our quest to build a better air force that is responsive to contemporary threats,” he said.

“The tactics course is designed to sharpen command skills of our members while the recruit course is designed to maintain perpetual infusion of new blood into the system on a practical basis.

“The training that the AFZ has taken this far dovetails aptly with the new strategy that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has embarked on since the dawn of the Second Republic.”

Air Marshal Moyo said Government was also prioritising the welfare of its workers, with efforts already underway to improve salaries.

“. . . your condition of service is a matter of priority for us. We will continue to improve your remuneration, accommodation, living-out transport, knitting, health services as well as rations, among others. Let me assure you that the Government has your welfare at heart and as such, will always endeavour to prioritise your interests,” he said.

Air Marshal Moyo urged the graduates to desist from engaging in illegal activities and called on them to use the knowledge acquired for the benefit of the nation.

“As members of the of the ZDF (Zimbabwe Defence Forces) you should not misuse your new status as a passport for engaging in illegal mining activities and armed robberies, among other criminal activities,” he said.

“As you go into the community with your freshly acquired skills, you must take cognisance of the fact that those skills should be used for the defence of Zimbabwe and its citizens,” he said.

Air Marshal Moyo said over the years the AFZ has created a lasting legacy of resilience, subservience to political leadership, being a people’s air force through gallantry, professionalism, effective resource management, and equity and fairness, among others.

Speaking on the sidelines of the graduation, Chegutu West MP Cde Dexter Nduna, in whose constituency Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo Airbase is located, hailed the AFZ for its continued empowerment of youths in communities.

“We cherish the role the organisation is playing in continually giving our youths an opportunity to hold positions of authority in our society.

“Youths are the majority in the country and those aged between 18 and 21 should channel their energy towards serving their nation through organisations such as the AFZ. They should take advantage of these opportunities,” said Cde Nduna.