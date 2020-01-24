Chafa joins Ngezi Platinum

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

NGEZI Platinum have won over veteran midfielder Devon Chafa who has been at the centre of a transfer battle with rivals FC Platinum after he reportedly agreed terms with the Mhondoro-based side.

Chafa has been on the books of the Zvishavane side FC Platinum and was one of the heroes of their 2019 campaign who helped them to win their third straight league title.

His contract, however, ran out on December 31 and FC Platinum had reportedly tabled an offer for a contract extension, but reports suggest he didn’t take the offer choosing instead to cross to rivals Ngezi Platinum.

Although no official comment could be obtained from Ngezi Platinum, informed sources said the deal was as good as done and what was only left was for the two parties to put pen to paper.

Chafa becomes one of Ngezi Platinum’s biggest signings this season after they swooped on former Dynamos and Chapungu forward Denver Mukamba while highly-rated striker Junior Zindoga has also joined them after a spell with South African Premiership side, Maritzburg United.

Chafa — a battle-hardened midfielder — brings vast experience to the Mhondoro-based side which has been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market ahead of the start of the new campaign.

He is expected to complement Mukamba, whose career blossomed at Air Force side Chapungu last term, scoring crucial goals although the team was relegated at the end of the campaign.

That scenario forced him to follow his former coach at Chapungu Rodwell Dhlakama who is now calling the shots at the Mhondoro-based side after they parted ways with Dutch man Erol Akbay.

With former St Georges College striker Zindoga also having joined, Ngezi Platinum could turn out to be the team to beat this season as they are reported to be still wanting to bring more new faces to strengthen the side.

Ngezi Platinum had a decent performance last season under Dhlakama after finishing in fourth position and nearly lifting the Chibuku Super Cup, the richest knockout tournament in the country, only to be beaten to the trophy in controversial circumstances by Highlanders following a 1-0 defeat in the final.