Nyanga still has enough room for tourists

Business Reporter

Nyanga, one of the country’s major tourist destinations, is still capable to host tourists despite the decision by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) to close Rhodes Camp Nyanga for renovations.

Rhodes Camp Nyanga will be closed for the next three months as the authority seeks to revamp it from being ungraded to a three-star facility.

One of the leading accommodation facilities in Nyanga, Rhodes Nyanga Hotel, said the Nyanga visitor will not face any problems as they are ready to welcome visitors.

“Rhodes Nyanga Hotel is fast becoming the place to be for any family vacations, conferences, holiday getaways, workshops and training sessions,” reads the statement.

“(Our hotel) is fully functional and operational now under hands-on management whose goal is sorely rooted in its aim to provide the best possible home away from home.

“Last year The Rhodes Nyanga Hotel successfully hosted the National Fly Fishing Tournament held annually with guests coming from as far as Zambia and South Africa, bikers groups, Vintage Car Eastern Highlands Tour, Strategic Think Tanks workshops, The Nyanga Pop-Up Carnival which will be returning this year and hopefully to become an annual event.”

The hotel also offers packages for groups who have a tradition to organise week-end retreats, vintage dream weddings with a view overlooking the Rhodes Dam.